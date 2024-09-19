Kathryn L. Holen, 75, Cold Spring

May 21, 1949 - September 17, 2024

Kathryn Lorraine Holen of Cold Spring, MN passed away on September 17, 2024, at the age of 75, after battling Alzheimer’s. She was born May 21, 1949, in St. Cloud, MN.

A Memorial is scheduled for Monday, September 23, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Kathryn was born May 21, 1949, in St. Cloud, MN to Philip and Lorraine (Donnay) Konz. She was the second oldest of thirteen siblings. After Kathryn graduated from St. Boniface High School, she worked in a nursing home and began studying nursing.

Kathryn married Douglas Holen on June 25, 1969, at the Holy Cross Church in Pearl Lake, MN. They enjoyed 5 children, 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. They were married for 54 years, until Douglas’ passing July 26, 2023.

Most often she displayed her love through the craft of cooking, which family would gather for. Cooking such foods as scalloped potatoes and ham, pink Jello, dressing made only on Thanksgiving, and her famously handmade sunshine bread that will forever carry her memories to those who were blessed to have enjoyed it with her.

Kathryn felt it was important to keep plants growing indoors throughout the winter. She looked forward to the snow melting with anticipation of planting outdoors in the spring.

Kathryn and Douglas loved getting in the car to see how far a tank of gas would get them. Some of their favorite adventures included heading to Itasca State Park, the North Shore of Lake Superior and Badlands & Black Hills of South Dakota. Kathryn was fond of collecting trinkets wherever they went.

Kathryn was a devoted wife to a man that adored her. She maintained unwavering love for her children and grandchildren who will continue to carry her legacy created from warmth and compassion.

She is survived by her 5 children, Douglas Jr. (Kimberly), Jennifer (Torrance) Harriel, Edward (Roberta), Lisa (Andrew) Isle, Anna (David Johnson) Eull; brothers and sisters, Donald Konz, Dennis Konz, Anne Brix, Daniel (Tammy) Konz, Nobert Konz, Rita (James) Whited, Julie Johnson, Thomas (Marlene) Konz, Anthony (Jackie) Konz, Nicholas (Amy) Konz, Phyllis (Thomas) Corbett and Kenneth (Sandy) Konz; 18 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Julia, Kaitlyn, James, Alexander, William, Cameron, Henry, Mathias, Lillian, August, Marcus, Grant, Abraham, Delaney, Adrian, Daniel, Lucinda; 2 great-grandchildren, DaRoyce and Eva.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Douglas; parents, Philip and Lorraine Konz and sister, Carolyn Konz.