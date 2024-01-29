Kathryn “Kate” E. Johnson, 67, Princeton

June 16, 1956 - January 26, 2024

Kate Johnson, of Princeton, MN, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024. Kate was only 67. Her family is both devastated and shocked by her death. Kate had a huge heart and great smile, both of which she brandished often. She will be greatly missed by many.

Kate was born to Allan and Clairice (Burke) Orsborn on June 16, 1956, in Elk River. She married Dean Johnson on April 26, 1975. For nearly 49 years, Dean and Kate have been best friends and inseparable. Kate enjoyed the simple things in life, like spending time with family, socializing with friends, being at the lake, going camping, and taking trips to Texas.

Kate was an integral part of a large, loving family. She had a gaggle of sisters, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law whom she loved dearly. Although Dean and Kate never had any children, she treated her many nephews and nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces like they were her children and grandchildren. Dean and Kate’s home is sprinkled with their photos, and much to their dismay (and secret delight), their elementary school artwork. Also, Kate never met a stray cat she did not want to take in (she claimed it was Dean, but we know the truth).

Nor was there ever a shortage of friends in Kate’s life. She worked at Crystal Cabinets for 46 years, where she made many good friends. She and Dean also spent a lot of time in Emily, where they found another circle of friends. Kate was always cheerful, she had a way of putting things in a positive light, and her friends appreciated that about her.

Kate is survived by her husband, Dean; sisters, Patricia (Gerald) Harms, Joan (Ken) Oftedahl, Cheryle Turcotte, and Jenny (John) Moonen; mother-in-law, Carol (Al) Buchite; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lynne (Roger) Winkelman, Dennis (Kelley) Johnson, and Darin (Desiree) Johnson; and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Ray Johnson.

A Memorial Service for Kate will be on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM officiated by Deacon Mark Barder. Lunch will immediately follow the service at MoonShine Grill located at 2752 75th Avenue in Princeton.