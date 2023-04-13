Kathryn J. “Kathy” Woodruff, 80, Sartell

June 22, 1942 - April 10, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Kathryn J. “Kathy” Woodruff, age 80, of Sartell. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Backus.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, both in the St. Francis Xavier gathering space in Sartell. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kathryn was born June 22, 1942 at home in Hackensack, MN to Warren and Genevieve (Hraban) Woodruff. She passed away April 10, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital with her family by her side.

Kathy loved her work to the fullest. She started her journey at the St. Cloud Children’s Home. Kathy had never gotten her driver’s license, but her job included taking a van with kids to different things, so at age 31, she made the leap and got her license.

From there, she went to work at Catholic Charities as an outreach social worker, marriage counselor, helped with adoptions, and just about any other service that was provided.

After many years of working, she had to go back to school for her degree. There was no question about it, St. Cloud State was where she was headed. Kathy worked in many of the schools counseling young kids and giving moral support to many teachers as well.

Kathy worked very closely with the priests in the diocese. Fr. Pat and Kathy worked together on a program called the Men’s Group, dealing with court ordered domestic abuse and anger management. She was also a mentor to many interns as well.

When she decided to semi-retire, she took a job counseling the nuns in Little Falls. This brought her much joy.

No one loved working and helping people any more than Kathy. She loved to be with her family and friends as well as cooking and helping out with whatever they needed.

Kathy is survived by her sisters, Shirley Pederson of St. Cloud, Bonnie (Jerry) Brooke of Hackensack, and Nancy Gilles of Hackensack. Nephews, Todd Brooke, Joe Woodruff, and Jason Gilles. Great Nephews Hunter Brooke and Devon Woodruff. One step great niece and one step great nephew. One step great-great niece and one step great-great nephew. Also, many godchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Home Care, the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital, Reverend Eberhard Schefers and Reverend Tim Baltes for their exceptional care and compassion.