Kathleen Rose Haws, 92, St. Cloud

October 25, 1926 - September 25, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Kathleen Rose Haws, 92, of St. Cloud will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud. Kathleen passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center in St. Cloud.

Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Further information to come.