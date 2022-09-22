Kathleen (Kathy) Mary Petroske, 86, St. Cloud

March 22, 1936 - September 19, 2022

Thirty-three days after losing her loving husband of 67 years, Kathleen (Kathy) Mary Petroske, 86, passed away in the early morning hours on September 19, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice. She was surrounded by her children. A mass of Christian burial will be held at the Church of St. Paul, St. Cloud, MN on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 12:30 pm with visitation one hour prior to mass at the Church, and from 4 to 8 pm on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Kathleen was the youngest child of Edward and Ellen (Carlin) Dziuk born and raised on the family farm in Foley, Minnesota. She cherished those formative years riding horses, tending to the animals (sparking her lifelong passion for animals), driving the tractor and being her daddy’s farmhand; even though her mother would have preferred she stay indoors and help with the household chores. After attending country grade school, she went on to attend Foley High School where she played in the band, was voted in as homecoming queen attendant and caught the eye of a many a handsome guy, but in particular a young man named Larry. Larry was smitten with her, and their love affair began. After attending St. Cloud State for a year, they married on June 4, 1955, in Foley, MN. They were blessed (or challenged) with eight children. Mom was a busy homemaker raising kids, loving Boston Terriers and Dobermans, helping our dad operate Larry’s Standard, surviving as a girl scout leader, proudly enduring as hockey mom and volunteering at St. Paul’s Church. She was beautiful, kind, sweet, gracious, and friendly to a fault. Her smile would melt your heart. If you knew her, you loved her. If you were lucky, you got to enjoy her scrumptious caramel rolls, roast beef dinners, Saturday morning family breakfasts, spiced pretzels, gingersnaps, crazy cake or lemon meringue pie. Creatively, mom was unbelievably talented. She was generous with her time and talents to bring joy and/or comfort to many. She cut up our wedding dresses and sewed baptismal gowns complete with bonnets or caps for her grandchildren. If a loved one passed away who happened to own a fur coat a memory teddy bear was created for family members. She made her grandchildren personalized quilts for their high school graduation, and great grandchildren received treasured baby quilts and teddy bears. Prior to Christmas each year she was busy creating tree skirts, quilted table runners, personalized hand towels or a craft of some sort for her kids and grandkids. She had a flair for decorating, not only was her home elegant but it was warm and welcoming as well. Family meant the world to mom. She adored her two brothers and her sister. She was fiercely loyal to them, honored to be their little sister. Her children are who they are today because she was their mother. She loved her children’s spouses like they were her own children. She rocked at being an awesome mom. Her faith brought her through many tragedies, her daily rosary praying for family and friends carried many loved ones through tough times. Her morning cup of coffee was always accompanied by a piece of dark chocolate, reading the newspaper and a dog on her lap. Mom treasured her wonderful group of friends and the merriment they had playing bridge, weekly dining out, snowmobiling (she once participated in a snowmobile race and much to our dad’s delight she won – hence his nickname for her (“Flaming Katie”), wintering in Arizona, trips to the North Shore, dancing to Andy Williams and hosting delicious dinner parties. She was the ultimate hostess.

Kathleen is survived by her children Marilee (Craig) Johnson, Laurie (Jim) Oster, Mark (Deb) Petroske, Jeanne (Mark) Atkinson, Margaret (Russ) Braun and Mike (Shannon) Petroske, her fifteen grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, her brother Dr. Harold (Patty) Dziuk and sisters-in-law Patricia Rose Dziuk and Rose Marie Kirchner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry, infant son Steven Edward and beautiful daughter Beth Ellen, brothers Dr. Philip Dziuk and Robert Dziuk, sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Richard Balder, sister-in-law Betty Dziuk and brother-in-law Gary Kirchner.

Unfortunately, a fall last November resulted in a brain injury that she never completely recovered from, but mom handled it with grace, dignity and courage. We wish to commend the staff and nurses at Quiet Oaks Hospice for their comforting care, compassion and treating mom like she was their own, therefore memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice.

You were the mom everyone wishes they had. We were blessed! We love you Mom.