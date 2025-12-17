April 7, 1925 – December 12, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the Life of Kathleen M. Henning, age 100, of Sartell will be held at 12 noon on Monday, December 22, 2025 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Kathleen passed away on Friday, December 12, 2025 at Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Family and friends may call after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Kathleeen was born on April 7, 1925, in Marion, South Dakota to John and Othilia (Erkens) Reitmeier. She later moved with her family to Richmond, MN. Kathleen was united in marriage to Valerian “Val” Henning on October 26, 1944 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage. Together, Kathleen and Val were co-founders of Val’s Rapid Serv in St. Cloud.

Kathleen was a very active member of St. Augustine’s Parish prior to moving to the Country Manor Community in Sartell in 2015. She faithfully served as a Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan for many years. Furthermore, she was a member of Christian Mothers and St. Jude’s Mission Group. For over 30 years, Kathleen volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Kathleen is survived by her children: Jackie (Dell) Schott of Chanhassen, Daryl (Luella) of St. Cloud, Charles (Mary) of Bella Vista, AR, Marlin (Vicki) of Coon Rapids, Bill (Barb) of Mountain Lake, David of Sauk Rapids and Lora (Jim) Murphy of Wales, WI; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild as well as sisters-in-law Carme Teske and Helen Reitmeier.

She was preceded in death by her husband Val (2014), her parents, three brothers and two sisters.

A special thank you to Country Manor for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred.