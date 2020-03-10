Kathleen H. “Kay” Lokensgard, 88, St. Cloud

December 2, 1931 - March 6, 2020

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kathleen H. “Kay” Lokensgard, age 88, of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church.

Kay was born on December 2, 1931 in St. Cloud to Roman and Julietta (Grossman) Hall. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. Kay married Robert “Bob” Lokensgard on August 5, 1950 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. They were married for 65 years. Kay was a proud homemaker all of her life. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

She enjoyed trips to the casino, shopping with special friends, and going out to dinner. Kay also loved going to the cabin, summer and winter fishing, and traveling (especially Hawaii).

Kay is survived by her children, David (Connie) of Las Vegas, NV, Sandy (Lee) Mayavski of St. Cloud, Terri (Jeff) Nylund of Ramsey, James (Linda) of St. Paul; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob in 2015; brothers and sisters, Donald Hall, Gilbert Hall, Kenneth Hall, Jerry Hall, Bernice Truzenski, and Lorraine Starkovich.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.