Kathleen A. Seitz, 80, St. Cloud

January 14, 1943 - May 28, 2023

Private services will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Kathleen A. Seitz, 80, of St. Cloud. Kathy passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 with family by her side at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Kathy was born on January 14, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Theodore and Elsie (Terwey) Dibblee Sr. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School. Kathy was a talented seamstress who was employed with Rapids Alterations in Sauk Rapids since 1978. Kathy will be remembered as a seamstress who has forgotten more about sewing than most people will ever know.

Kathy’s favorite past time was doing word search puzzles and hanging out with family by the fire.

She is survived by her sons, Tim (Carmela), Chad, and Robb (Debbie); four grandchildren, Shawn, Kayla, Lexi and Haley; and five siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings.