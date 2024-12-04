Kathleen A. Ness, 81, Park Rapids

September 10, 1943 - December 2, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Kathleen Ness, age 81, who passed away Monday, December 2, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Kathy was born September 10, 1943 in San Diego, CA to George and Tyyne (Kasari) Rardin. She married Keith Warren Ness on December 31, 1963 at First Evangelical Methodist Church in St. Cloud. They moved to California for four years after their marriage and moved back to Minnesota in 1968. Kathy worked in collections for Jefferson Capital. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Stevens Ministry. Kathy enjoyed volunteering at the humane society, traveling especially to Spain, New York, Florida, Texas, Branson, MO and many other places. She also enjoyed spending time on her i-pad obtaining points, gardening, flowers, spending countless hours making cards for her friends at the nursing home and other family and friends, and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was faithful, honest, generous, and always had kind words for everyone.

Survivors include her son and daughter, Keven (Becky) Ness and Kelly (Nicholas) Eades; brothers, Alan (Nona) Rardin and Ron (Judy) Rardin; grandchildren, Kayla (Justin), McKay, JasCole (Seth), and Madisen (Ethan); and great grandchildren, Tate, Drew, Shay, Tucker, Mason, Cole, Isabelle, Lucas, Easton, Miller, Emerson, and Milton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Keith on July 7, 2005.

Kathy would want you to save your money on flowers and buy a meal for a loved one, as she often did.