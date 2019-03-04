Katherine “Kay” Weber, 71, Cold Spring

September 14, 1947 – March 3, 2019

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring for Katherine Louise Weber-Tostenrud, age 71, who died Sunday at her home surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the Garden of Peace Cemetery at a later date.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Kay was born on September 14, 1947 in Litchfield, MN to Arthur and Louise (Viren) Tostenrud. She married Micheal Weber on September 19, 1966 in St. Phillips Catholic Church, Litchfield, MN. To anyone who came to know Kay, she was a genuine, kind and gentle soul who people liked to be around for her accepting and supportive nature. Her easy laughter will forever be echoed in the hearts of her family and friends. In her fifty-two years of marriage to Mike, their love was the cornerstone in building a family who reflected that love back through her joys, devotion, and sacrifices.The love she brought to the world will live on in the hearts and minds of her six grandchildren and beyond. She cherished the fun times she had getting together with her many friends she called the “girls”. They would go on annual jaunts and frequent coffee clutchs which her husband would call “clucks”. She developed and nourished close devoted friendships with her “birthday buddies” celebrating with good food and toasts. In her thirty-seven year employment at the State Bank of Cold Spring she was recognized for her intelligent and dedicated focus to her work. Her friendly smile greeted customers who would often come in just to chat with her. Kay’s talents for entertaining, cooking, baking, gardening, decorating and her love of nature was shared to the delight of family and friends. To all close to her, she became a symbol of strength and courage as she faced the ravages of cancer starting in 2009. With dignity and grace, she endured countless chemotherapies, radiation treatments and surgeries. Through all of this, Kay devoted much of her love to care for her mother, Louise Tostenrud, who passed away at 106 this past September.

Kay’s family extends a heartfelt thank-you to all the family and friends who brought their prayers and/or loving presence to our door during these most difficult past two months. So generous in their time to visit and bearing gifts of flowers, soups and baked goods. We will be forever grateful.

Survivors include her husband, Mike; children, Stephanie (Greg) Nierenshausen, Melissa (Jason) Dols; sisters, Holly (Jim) DeVinck, Martha (John) Esbjornsson; and 6 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.