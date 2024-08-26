Minnesota DFL State Fair Booth Breaking Records

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Tim Walz and Kamala Harris merchandise are hot items at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota DFL Party says from opening day on Thursday through Sunday their booth has smashed its all-time sales records.

They've raised over $190,000 in sales through the first four days, breaking the record for the entire combined 12-day total for any other state fair on record.

The previous record for the DFL booth was $164,000 raised during the 2019 fair.

On opening day alone, the DFL booth set a single day record selling almost $70,000 in merchandise. The previous single day record was $19,000.

One of their more popular items is the Harris-Walz camo hats which sold out in less than an hour.

