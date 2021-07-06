Kailey Marie James, 16

September 20, 2004 - July 1, 2021

Kailey Marie James left this world far too early following a car accident that claimed her life on Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was 16 years old.

Kailey’s life is one of goodness. Kailey arrived into this world on Monday, September 20, 2004 and immediately filled her mother’s, grandmother’s, and grandfather’s hearts with joy. Kailey knew what she wanted, even as a toddler, and insisted she start school at the age of 4. So, to school she went, and she excelled every year. By this year, her senior year, she already had all of her high school credits completed and college letters were rolling in. Kailey was a hard worker and enjoyed having a job and independence. Her biggest accomplishments were the kind and gentle heart she possessed, the loyalty she had for the ones she loved, and how selflessly she helped everyone around her, always.

Kailey’s sense of adventure and the desire to have fun ensured she made the most out of every minute almost as if she knew her time here would be short. She loved fishing, swimming, baking, painting, roller skating, socializing, TikTok, and time with her family. She taught everyone around her to enjoy things and never take time for granted. Her laugh was healing for many and the energy around her lifted people up. She was a helper, a friend, and a nurturer.

Kailey was wise beyond her time, and while her time may have been short, she did what she always did, and made it matter. She will be deeply missed, but she is now free to get the wings she always wanted.

The absolute light of her parents’ and grandparents’ lives, Kailey is survived by her mom, Julie, dad, Jason, younger brothers, Layne and Mavrik, and dad, Sam, as well as her grandparents, Paul, Teena, Joanne, Don, and Dave. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at River of Life Church, 22881 178th Avenue, Cold Spring, MN, 56320 with a visitation from 2 – 4 P.M. and service at 4 P.M. The service will be live streamed on the churches website www.riveroflifeag.org. Guests are requested to dress as Kailey would have preferred - in jeans and t-shirts, and she particularly loved tie-dye shirts. The service will offer those who loved Kailey the opportunity to share their memories of her.