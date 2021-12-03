Justin J. Ettel Jr., 52, Kimball

March 26, 1969 - November 27, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Justin J. Ettel Jr., of Kimball. Justin passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the age of 52 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Private burial will take place in St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery in Lake Henry at a later date.

Visitation for Justin will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, December 6 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

The Knights of Columbus Council 11345 will pray a rosary at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday before the Mass.

Justin was born March 26, 1969 in Sauk Centre, MN to Justin J. and Lorraine (Pundsack) Ettel. He grew up in the Sauk Centre area and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1988.

Justin was strong in his faith and active in the Catholic church community. In his youth Justin was a mass server and in his later years he was an usher. Justin was also a member of Knights of Columbus council #11345. On September 17, 2005 Justin was united in marriage to Pamela Horn at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN; they had 16 wonderful years together.

Justin loved spending time and riding with his father in the semi-truck. He would definitely follow in his father’s footsteps. He was employed by several trucking companies over his life and was currently employed by K-way Express of Winsted. He had traveled to all the states except 3.

Justin loved being outdoors. He enjoyed snowmobiling, ATV riding, cutting grass or tinkering in his shed. He loved being an uncle to his nieces and nephews. Justin loved playing games with his family and will be remembered for his popcorn machine to provide popcorn for everyone. He also loved his dachshunds: Mable, Lucy and Sandie. Lucy became Justin's co-pilot in the semi.

Justin is survived by his loving wife Pamela, daughter Brittany Horn; mother Lorraine Ettel; brothers Fr. Dale Ettel, OSC and Dwight Ettel, and sister Charlene Carpenter. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Mary Horn; in-laws: Jeffrey Horn (Jim Burt), Sharon (Keith) Fuchs, Lisa (Aaron) Lagred, and Dean (Amy) Horn with nieces and nephews Dylan (Missy) Carpenter, Brett and Brooke Fuchs, Austin Lagred, Kendra and Kylie Horn.

Justin is preceded in death by his father Justin Sr.; father-in-law John F. Horn; brothers-in-law Gary Hagen and John E. Horn; grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.