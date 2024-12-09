Justice Dept. National Public Safety Partnership Summit

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- More than 560 law enforcement leaders, prosecutors, and officials are in Minnesota Monday for the National Public Safety Partnership Summit.

The U-S Department of Justice says the event will highlight its commitment to supporting cities in their efforts to combat violent crime through data-driven strategies, technology, and training.

U-S Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara are participating in the summit.