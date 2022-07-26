Just Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- We had just over a half inch of rain in St. Cloud on Tuesday during the mid-day hours. More rain is expected to move through the St. Cloud metro area Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .60 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We've now had 2.06 inches of rain in St. Cloud so far in the month of July. That's exactly one inch below normal for the month so far.

For the summer months of June and July St. Cloud had had 7.50 inches of rain, which is .69 inches above normal.

For the entire year so far, we've had 21.25 inches of precipitation, which is 5.17 inches above normal.

