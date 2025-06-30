ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another inch of rain fell in St. Cloud overnight on Monday.

The National Weather Service says we officially received .99 of an inch at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

That brings us to 7.81 inches of rain for June, which is the 10th wettest June on record in St. Cloud.

Last year, we received 6.20 inches of rain in St. Cloud in June.

We're more than four inches above normal in June.

Much of our rain has come in just the last week:

Wednesday - 2.05"

Thursday - 0.66"

Saturday - 1.12"

Monday - 0.99"

The National Weather Service says we should get a break from the rain for the next few days.

A beautiful day on Tuesday with sunny skies. Warming continues through the week, with the best chance of rain and storms on Friday.

The Climate Prediction Center says our wet weather pattern should continue into early July.

