June is Coming in Hot

UNDATED -- A shift in the pattern is upon us with much hotter weather starting off the first half of June.

Several days with highs in the 90s are likely by the weekend and early next week.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is about 75 degrees.

If you are looking for a place to cool off during the hot days, Stearns County's Parks Department offers three swimming locations at Quarry Park, Warner Lake County Park, and Lake Koronis Regional Park.

St. Cloud's splash pads are now open as well as the splash pads in Sauk Rapids and Waite Park.

However, Foley's swimming pool isn't scheduled to open until June 9th.