April 7, 1938 - January 31, 2026

Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Hope Covenant Church in St. Cloud for Julie Ann Johnson, age 87 of Foley who died Saturday filled with joy and hope at The Gardens of Foley. Rev. Brian Zahasky will officiate and burial will be at Maywood Covenant Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:3 0 p.m. on Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Julie was born on April 7, 1938 in St. Paul to Selmer and Agnes (Olson) Ruud. She married Kenneth Lauren Johnson on September 13, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Paul. The couple lived in St. Cloud for 55 years and moved to Foley in 2021. Julie was proud to be a nurse with CentraCare Hospice and Home Health Care. She was an active member of Hope Covenant Church, Bible Study Fellowship, Cursillo, choir, pianist and participated in many Bible studies. Julie volunteered with HELPS International in Guatemala, YWAM in the Philippines, several Teen Mission teams in the Philippines, Sweden, Norway and Australia and the St. Cloud Crisis Pregnancy Center. She even smuggled Bibles into Communist China. Julie was a social, compassionate, fun-loving person who enjoyed helping others. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and loved to bake cardamom bread and lefse. Because of her personal relationship with Jesus Christ, she had an evangelistic perspective that was warm and welcoming, always embracing everyone who crossed her path. Julie overcame many physical adversities because of her persistence and determination as well as her positive attitude.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Ken of Foley; children, Jeffrey (Lynn) of Sartell, Susan (Michael) Fuchs of Hermantown, Kristin (Lon) Kruse of Otsego, Jennifer (Christopher) Monroe of Becker; grandchildren, Carley, Curtis, Joshua, Jonathan, Adam, Rachel, Loren, Abigail, Olivia and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Laurie Ann and brother, Brian Ruud.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.