Julie A. Saville, 69, Monticello

July 17, 1951 – April 9, 2021

Julie Ann Saville, age 69, of Monticello passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mpls after a lengthy battle with covid-19.

Funeral services celebrating Julie’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Bridgeview Assembly of God Church, Monticello. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the church website. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Monticello Community Center and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Monticello.

Julie was born on July 17, 1951 in St. Paul, MN to Victor and Cleo (Parson) Dorn. She grew up in Inver Grove Heights and graduated from Simley High School. After high school she worked as a secretary at Simley High School for 3 years before taking a position as a secretary at 3M where she met her future husband and love of her life, William “Bill” Saville. The two were married on May 17, 1975 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Inver Grove Heights. Their union was blessed with 5 children. After the youngest child started school in 1995, Julie again entered the work force. She accepted a position with the Monticello Schools food service, a job she loved for the interaction with children, all of whom she came to know by name. She worked for the Monticello Schools until her retirement in 2016.

Julie enjoyed refinishing furniture, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. She was a friend and confidant to many, a talented seamstress, an amazing cook, and an even better baker, whose delicious treats will be missed almost as much as her big, bright smile and wonderful hugs.

Julie loved the outdoors and their animals over the years, especially their horses, goats, geese, ducks, and chickens (she was a true chicken whisperer). Her greatest loves were her Lord and her grandchildren, loves she openly shared, bragging about her grandchildren and sharing her faith and a prayer whenever she could.

Julie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bill of Monticello; children, Joshua (Holly) of Albertville, Jon (Hollee) of St. Michael, Joanna (Jeff) Jungels of Monticello, Joylena (Jeremy) Kardell of Clear Lake, and Josiah of Monticello MN; 8 grandchildren, Johnny, Major, and Alisia Jungels; Jaxen and Preston Saville; and Zachary, Tyler, and Ashlyn Kardell; Siblings, Victor (Terry) Dorn of St. Cloud, Vernon (Wanda) Dorn of Blaine, and sister, Louise (Bill) Bohrer of Stockholm, WI; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Dias at Buffalo Hospital, the many nurses who all treated Julie as their own family member, and the entire care team at Buffalo Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and Abbott Northwestern Hospital . Another special thanks to her nephew, Bruce Dorn with Benson Funeral Home. Julie would have been so honored to know he was taking care of her family during the major life transition of losing her. It has been so special to have him share in the joys of her life, the sorrows of losing her, and making the process memorable.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all who knew her perform random acts of kindness in her memory.