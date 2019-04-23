Judy L. Sandgren, 71, Paynesville

May 24, 1947 - April 20, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Nordland Lutheran Church, near Paynesville, for Judy L. Sandgren, age 71, of Paynesville. Judy passed away April 20 at the Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Reverend Robert Kemppainen will preside. Interment will take place in Swedlanda Lutheran Cemetery near Hector, MN. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the new Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville (near airport) and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Judy was born May 24, 1947 in Fargo, ND to G.F. “Bud” and Ruth (Barnes) Blake. She lived in 16 different cities and graduated from Fergus County High School in Lewistown, MT in 1965. Her High School extracurricular activities included 4H, Rifle Club and church activities. She married John E. Dover on July 8, 1966. To this union two children were born, Jody Lee and Jason. On January 26, 1991 she married LeRoy Sandgren. They purchased Beards Resort on August 1, 1992.

Judy loved hospitality; providing a vacation spot for people, cleaning, laundry and bookkeeping. She always wanted people to feel welcomed and comfortable. She believed in treating others as you yourself wanted to be treated. She was a people person remembered for her sincere smile and laugh. On October 1, 2015 they retired and sold the resort.

Judy was a member of Nordland Lutheran Church and the church women group NLCW. She had served on the Church Council, lead Bible Studies and taught Sunday School. She was active in missions, evangelism and prayer ministry. She very much enjoyed pulpit supply. On special occasions she sent greeting cards to shut-ins, friends and family. She always enjoyed being with family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked to play cards, board games and sudoku.

Judy is survived by her husband LeRoy; son Jason (Tiffani) Dover and grandson Creeden of Rochester; step children Pat (Sherri) Eisenbraun of St. Francis, Cindy (Rick) Thorp of Brooklyn Park, Mike (Kari) Sandgren of Franklin, and Tim (Angela) Sandgren of Franklin; step grandchildren Travis (Tracy), Becki Eisenbraun, Rick, Jr. (Carrie), Kevin (Danielle) and Krissy Thorp, Luke, Tyler, Dylan, Megan, Nathan and Zachary Sandgren and Mack Mundy; step great grandchildren Madison, Jackson, Maci, Lyric, Dirk, Killian, Lauralee and Jep; aunts Dorothy Willprechet of Frazee, MN and Mary Kroda of McFarland, WI and many cousins as well as foster sister Joyce (Mike) Bauer of Reno, NV.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jody and step daughter Julie.

Memorials are preferred to the Gideons or Paynesville Relay for Life.