Judy Cook, 77, St. Paul

September 24, 1947 - February 24, 2025

Judith “Judy” M. Cook, 77, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully at The Gardens of Foley on Monday, February 24, 2025. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025 from 4-7:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Judy Cook was born on September 24, 1947 in Breckenridge, MN. She was adopted by Edward and Margaretha Cook and was raised in St. Cloud, MN. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1965, and continued her education at St. Cloud State University. Her main interest was supporting programs and charities that care for animals. Judy was independent, strong, caring, and loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Margaretha Cook. She is survived by her loving brother, Edward (Diana) Cook of St. Cloud; nephew, Michael (Susi) Cook; niece, Jennifer (James) Dunham; 7 great-nephews and 1 great-niece.