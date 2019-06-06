Judy C. Duresky, 78, Princeton

June 6, 1940 - June 4, 2019

Judy C. Duresky, age 78 of Princeton, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Fairview Northland Hospital. Memorial Services will be held for Judy at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton, MN. Pastor Kari Pancoast will officiate.

Judith Carol Persons was born on June 6, 1940, in Minneapolis to Frank and Mary (Carlson) Persons. As a youth, Judy enjoyed growing up in North Minneapolis surrounded by her cousins and other family with whom she was very close. She graduated from North High, where she met her husband and brother’s best friend, Ronald Raymond Duresky. They were married on January 30, 1960, in Minneapolis and together they raised seven children. Ron and Judy moved to Waskish, MN, to own and operate Sunset Lodge on Upper Red Lake with her mom. She enjoyed all the family fun opportunities that the area provided. Some of our favorite Waskish memories will always include her enthusiasm for gill netting whitefish with Ron and her children; early spring get-togethers alongside a dirt road enjoying the comradery of sucker fishing; and the joy of watching her children raise their horses. During their time in Waskish, they made many friends and lifelong friendships that Judy cherished. Other great memories of Judy will include her love for her cabin on Ruth Lake.

In her home, she loved spending time with her family and friends around “The Round Table,” talking religion and politics, sharing stories, and singing songs with her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was entertaining, fun, and could always put a smile on your face. Above all else, Judy will be remembered for being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Judy is survived by her children, Mike (Lisa) Duresky of Zimmerman, Robert (Pam) Duresky of Aurora, CO, Ronald F. “Frank” (Jana) Duresky of Waskish, Karin (Jess) Duresky of Stewart, Dan (Theresa) Duresky of Willow River, and Kristy (Corey) Pink of Stewart; 22 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron in 2018; daughter, Joy Duresky; grandson, Daniel Duresky; and brothers, Daniel Persons, Don Persons, and Doug Persons.