Judith “Judy” T. Eichhorst, 91, St. Cloud

October 22, 1930 - December 23, 2021

Judith (Judy) Eichhorst, (91), was called to her Lord and Savior on December 23, 2021.

Judy was born October 22, 1930 to John and Lily (Swanson) Larson at Ewen, Michigan. The family moved to Gurney, Wisconsin where she attended country school for 6 years. They then moved to the west coast where she graduated from Klamath Union High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She attended Pacific Lutheran College in Parkland, Washington and was a graduate of the Lutheran Bible Institute of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Her faith in Christ was Judy’s foundation for her life. Judy was called as a parish worker to Calvary Lutheran Church of Golden Valley Minnesota and then to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota where she used her gifts to teach and mentor both children and adults in the faith. She made many home visits in the communities, inviting others to come to faith and become a part of the church family. Her quiet manner and ready smile provided an invitation to others to enter into her life.

Judy married Calvin (Jack) Eichhorst on June 9, 1956 in Golden Valley, Minnesota. While Jack was finishing his education they moved a number of times, including living a year in Muenster, Germany. Packing and moving become somewhat of an art during her lifetime. She loved to travel and learn about the cultures and people wherever she went.

She was a partner in ministry with Jack and because she loved people opened their home to friends and strangers alike. She devoted her life to giving of her time and talents, to helping others and to raising their family of four children. For many years she was active as a leader in 4-H and especially enjoyed the Benton County Fair.

Judy loved her family and faithfully encouraged and prayed for them, instilling her faith and love for others into her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Jack; sons Dan (Chiyo); Nathan (Jody); Steve (Deb); daughter Martha Falk (late husband John); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Larson (Ruth); sister Ruthie Cardinal; and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being made by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8 at 11:00am at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Pastor Thomas Wright officiating.