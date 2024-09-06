Judith “Judy” Ruegemer, 67, Richmond

March 23, 1957 - September 3, 2024

attachment-Judith Ruegemer loading...

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, MN for Judy Ruegemer, age 67, who died September 3, 2024, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN surrounded by her loving family.

The visitation will be from Noon -1:00 p.m. and a social gathering will follow the Celebration of Life from 2:00-4:00 Saturday at the church.

Judy was born in Richmond, MN to Richard and Virgilett (Kammers) Schramel. She married Dave Ruegemer on December 18, 1976, in Cold Spring, MN.

Judy worked in human resources at St. Cloud State University until retirement. She enjoyed her daily walks around her flower gardens while drinking her morning coffee, finding the best deals shopping, trips to the casino, her dog Sadie, but mostly spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; mother, Virg; children Robb (Lindsay), Kim (Frank) Oluoch; grandchildren, Ellie, Izzy, Sydney Ruegemer and Ezra, Abram Oluoch; siblings, Linda (Dave) Schreifels, Ken (Ann), Gene (Shelly), Ruth (Perry) Mistry, Jim (Mary), Doug (Carri), Dean (Brenda), and Amy (Josh) Rogahn.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan and father, Richard.