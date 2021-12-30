Judith “Judy” L. Storkamp, 70, St. Joseph

June 5, 1951 - December 24, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Judith “Judy” Storkamp, age 70, who was diagnosed with non-smokers lung cancer in October 2020 and passed away Christmas Eve at her home. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Judith Lyne was born on June 5, 1951 in St. Cloud to Clifford and Leona (Wipper) Goenner. Judy married Timothy Storkamp on October 15, 1977 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. She graduated from St. Cloud Vocational and worked for Brown Boveri from 1974-1983. In 1985, Judy joined the IT department at St. Cloud State University, finally retiring in June 2011.

Judy was the heart of her extended family. Her love of life was apparent in all that she did. To meet Judy was an experience that left a lasting impression. Whether it was the weekly Saturday get togethers or the holiday celebrations; all were welcome and the laughs were plentiful. Her laugh would carry across a crowded room and started deep in her belly. Family was held so close, and friends soon became family.

Judy worked hard but had an uncanny ability to make work fun. She loved being in the country, working in her gardens, watching birds and other wildlife, riding horses, crossword puzzles, fishing and traveling. Judy was always up for a great adventure, fun shenanigans, and being the number one fan at all her grandkids’ events.

Judy brought so much joy, exuded such strength, was the eternal optimist, and fiercely independent. She was the most genuine person.

Judy’s body lost the battle with cancer, but her spirit and memory live on in each person who was lucky enough to have known her.

Survivors include her daughters, Nicky (Mike) Folkerts of St. Joseph and Tracy (Brian) Zinken of Becker; grandchildren, Zander and Lily Folkerts of St. Joseph and Lila and Brody Zinken of Becker; brothers and sisters, Leon (Julie) Goenner of Foley, Doreen (Terry) Dumonceaux of Foley, Bonnie (Duane) Gohman of Clear Lake, and Lisa (Mike) Nielson of Cedar. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tim in 2015.