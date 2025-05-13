Judith “Judy” C. Johnson, 85, Becker

June 6, 1940 - May 11, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 22, 2025 at South Santiago Lutheran Church for Judith “Judy” C. Johnson, age 84, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Allison Peterson will officiate and burial will be at South Santiago Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker, and visitation also one hour prior to service on Thursday at the church.

Judy was born June 6, 1940 in St. Cloud to Robert and Louise (Gohman) Zindler. She married the love of her life, Floyd Johnson on October 25, 1958 at South Santiago Lutheran Church. Judy worked at Honeywell soldering motors and had various other jobs over the years. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, making wedding flowers, telling stories, and also grocery stores, she was a fabulous cook. She could feed an army of people in a moment’s notice. Judy also loved spending time with her family, and hosting parties, she was a great hostess, and there was always lots of laughter and fun when Judy and Floyd were around. Complete strangers were known to tell Judy they wished she could be their mom or grandma. Judy also loved animals, she would rescue pretty much any animal that needed a home. She also learned at one point that a certain breed of buffalo was endangered, and so insisted that she and Floyd start their own herd, which they did and had for years.

Judy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Floyd of Becker; daughters, Sue (Randy) Kasper of Becker and Sandy (Mark) Moedritzer of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Tony, Katie, Boone, Josie, Madison, Matt and Michael; great-grandchildren, Mason, Canaan, Freya, Trig, Addie, Sarenna, Brecken, Dominick, Walter, Margot, Anna, Joseph, Mae, Tristen, Bentley, River, Rowan, Levi, and Riley; siblings, Jane Anderson of Suprise, AZ, Joyce Duemke of Becker, June (Kermit) Johnson of Big Lake, Janet (Ron) Johnson of Grand Rapids, Jim Zindler of Becker and John Zindler of Menomonie, WI.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise, and son, Scott.