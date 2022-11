Judie Anne Bukovich, 76, Sartell

April 19, 1946 - November 6, 2022

Judie Anne Bukovich, age 76, Sartell, MN, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 surrounded by her children. She was born April 19, 1946 in St. Cloud MN to Donald and Loretta Olson (Rupp). She was married to Allen G Schreifels and Eli Bukovich. Judie worked for many years for G & K Services until her retirement. She was creative and enjoyed working in her garden, canning vegetables, embroidering, crocheting and playing cards especially canasta and books n runs. She was close to her sister, Carol and her children.

Survivors include her siblings, Carol Varner (George) of Sauk Rapids, MN; Donald Olson (Geri) of Andover, MN; Nancy Christman (Daniel) of Foley, MN; her children, Virginia Kaczmarek (Jim Dockstader) of Northfield, MN, Jeffrey Schreifels of St. Cloud, MN; Melissa Huberty (Michael) of Fridley and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Debbie Carlson; husbands, Allen G Schreifels and Eli Bukovich; and daughter, Lynda Jensen. Judie will be buried at Fort Ripley with her second husband Eli. No funeral services are planned.