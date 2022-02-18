Judge Sentences Potter to 2 Years in Prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Minnesota law will require her to spend two-thirds of that time in prison with the other one-third out on probation. Potter will also get credit for the 58 days she's already spent in jail.

Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright.

The sentence issued Friday is below the range of six to 8 1/2 years in prison recommended by state guidelines. But Judge Regina Chu found mitigating factors exist that gave her the authority to go lower.