Post Election Review Affirms Results in Sherburne County

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County election officials completed its Post Election Review of voting results on Tuesday in three precincts that were selected at random for a hand recount.

This is a requirement for every election and is separate from the hand recounts that will be done in three close races.

The results of the Post Election Review showed that of 5,552 ballots reviewed for three federal races vote totals changed by only three votes. All three votes were write-in votes in which the voter wrote in a name but didn't fill in the circle designed to tell the ballot scanner that there was a write-in vote for that race. By law, tabulators are programmed to not count that kind of voting error.

All other vote totals from the hand recount matched the tabulation counts generated on election night.

The precincts that were counted were Clear Lake Township, Big Lake City Precinct 1, and Elk River Ward 2, Precinct 2A.

The recount in House 14B will be this Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Government Center in Elk River.

