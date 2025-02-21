Flu Numbers Continue to Trend Down in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The number of Minnesotans seriously ill with influenza continues to trend in the right direction.

The Minnesota Department of Health updated its weekly statistics Thursday.

They say there were 356 people in the hospital with complications related to the flu, which is down from 588 the week before. So far this season, there have been 6,124 hospitalizations which is by far the most in at least the past six seasons.

Minnesota Department of Health Minnesota Department of Health loading...

The number of Minnesotans who have died from the flu is at 238 including one pediatric death, those numbers are still lower than the 270 deaths last season and the four child deaths. The median age this year for the people who have died is 79 years old.

Get our free mobile app

There were five new school outbreaks bringing the total to 202. There were nine new long-term care outbreaks, bringing the total to 109.

READ RELATED ARTICLES