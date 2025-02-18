58th Annual Central Minnesota Farm Show Coming to River’s Edge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Farm Show will take over the River's Edge Convention Center for two days next week. The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event, which is now in its 58th year.

Co-chair Travis Theis says they've got some new speakers coming in this year.

So we're getting out there and putting out a new vibe, we're changing things up every year. We have SFA taking part in our speaker this year, which is going to bolster the line-up and be very appealing to a lot of people. We have the Deputy Commissioner coming to do a meet and greet on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

Theis says they've got over 155 exhibitors in about 280 booths.

Co-chair Allen Brinkman says they have stepped up their line-up for guest speakers.

By hiring a professional company to come in and talk about the latest trends and latest agricultural issues that are out there, some positive and some not so positive.

Visitors will have a chance to win prizes and enjoy free donuts, cookies and coffee.

Attendance is typically between 2,000 and 3,000 people.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show is free to attend.

The hours on Tuesday, February 25th are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 26th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

