Joyce V. Hoppe, 87, Paynesville

February 3, 1938 - February 15, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Joyce V. Hoppe, age 87, of Paynesville, who passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at the Paynesville Health Care Center. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Private burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday all at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Joyce was born on February 3, 1938 in Freeport, Minnesota to Donatus and Geraldine “Tootie” (Ehlert) Elfering. She grew up on the family farm near Albany. She married Aloys “Pete” Hoppe at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany on October 18, 1958. The couple lived in Paynesville most of their married life. Together they raised their eight children, instilling their love of family in each of them.

Joyce was a homemaker, staying home with the children, later working as a cashier at Wally’s G&T Foods, where she retired after 18 years. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, Christian Mothers, Eucharist Minister, American Legion Auxiliary, Hospital Auxiliary, and volunteered at the Clinic Gift Shop.

Joyce enjoyed camping, gardening, baking, sewing, and happy hour. In retirement, they were able to spend 17 winters in Pharr, Texas. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The little ones, especially, brought her immense joy and were her greatest blessings.

Joyce’s survivors include her eight children, Steve of Hackensack, Kevin (Paula Maus) of Hackensack, Sheila (Jeff) Spanier of Grantsburg, WI, Pat (Kelly) of Becker, Jody (Mike) Kotschevar of Paynesville, Rod (Jessica) of Cannon Falls, Jennifer Hoppe of Minneapolis, Maria (Chris) Croatt of Madison, MN; 15 grandchildren, Missy (Andy) Grosberg; Chala (Jesse) Medalen, Cassandra (Tanner) Cuka, Chase Hoppe; Michael (Denesa), Ryan (Jenny), Brad (Mandi) Spanier; Josh Hoppe, Megan (Weston) Schug, Amanda Hoppe; Krista (Kelvin) Listul, Eric Kotschevar; James Hall; Jenna and Jacob Croatt; 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Don, Roger (Nancy), Tim (Joan); sisters, Diane (Burt), Shirley (Joe), Dorothy (Ron), Debbie (Dennis); sisters-in-law, Annette Elfering and Mary Lou Christensen, and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Pete (2019); parents; brothers Jerry, Kenny; and daughter-in-law Nancy Hoppe (2025).

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Koronis Place, Paynesville Care Center and Moments Hospice for all the support given to Joyce and her family.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.