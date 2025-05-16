Joyce M. Reinert, 73, Sartell

August 22, 1951 - May 13, 2025

Joyce M. Reinert, age 73, of Sartell passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. A Celebration of Life will occur on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 3-7 PM, at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Joyce was born on August 22, 1951, in St. Cloud to Donald and Maryan (Weyrauch) Koerner. They lived in Litchfield when she was young, and then moved to Sauk Rapids before starting high school. She married Terry Reinert in 1970, and although divorced, they remained close friends throughout the years. She provided in-home daycare services while raising her children. Later, she worked as a Special Education Paraprofessional for 18 years at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School before retiring in 2016.

Joyce enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, and camping. Her favorite place to be was the North Shore or the Boundary Waters. She loved to travel. She loved her Scrabble dates with her girlfriends. Family was the utmost important to Joyce. The highlight of her life was being a mom, a grandma, and a great-Grandma. She was kind, caring, strong-willed, with fantastic wit and a great sense of humor.

Joyce is survived by her children: Shelley (Mark) Weyer of St. Cloud, Jason (Abbie) Reinert of Sauk Rapids, and Josh (Amy) Reinert of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren: Brandon, Justin, Hayden, Garrett, Mya, Aaron, and Isabelle; great-grandchildren: Olivia and Theodore; brothers and sisters, Judy (Al) Koepp of Sauk Rapids, Jeff (Viv) Koerner of Rice, Jack (Deb) Koerner of Rice, Kathy Stalnaker of California, and her mother’s significant other, Dick Tholl of Sauk Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents.