Joyce E. Lanz, 93, Sauk Rapids

February 27, 1927 - January 31, 2021

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Joyce E. Lanz, age 93, who passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Joyce was born on February 27, 1927 to Edwin and Dorothy (Zimmerman) Durant in St. Cloud. She grew up in Waite Park and lived all of her life in the St. Cloud area. Joyce married James Lanz on May 4, 1946 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker until her husband passed away in 1968. She then went to school to obtain her GED and certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1973. Joyce worked 27 years at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, and was also a member of the Mary Martha’s Guild in sewing quilts and assisting with church activities. Joyce enjoyed board games, traveling, cooking, baking, quilting, crafting, and spending time with her family. She was an excellent seamstress and made numerous wedding dresses, mascot uniforms for Sauk Rapids High School, and dresses for Indian Days in Sauk Rapids. Joyce was generous, tenacious, caring, hardworking, and very family oriented. Most importantly, she was proud of her children.

Joyce is survived by her children, Jim of Sauk Rapids, Charlotte Zirbes of Monticello, Jerry (Corrine) of Sauk Rapids, Gene (Stephanie) of Sauk Rapids, and Barb (John) Kleinschmidt of Helena, MT; siblings, Jeanette Bischoff of St. Cloud, Everett Durant of Onamia, Jackie Giddings of Onamia, Sharon (Cy) Kroska of Avon, Gary Durant of Rogers, and Maureen (Ronnie) Meyer of Pierz; brother in law, Louie (Pat) Walker of Rice; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Eddie, Irvin, Eugene, Beverly; and infant sister, Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice and Alzheimer’s Association.