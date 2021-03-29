Joyce D. Blomker, 70, Eden Valley

July 10, 1950 - March 27, 2021

A Celebration of life will be at a later date for Joyce D. Blomker, age 70, who passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Joyce was born on July 10, 1950 in Belgrade to Willis and Mattie (Brown) Blomker. Joyce primarily was raised in California. After high school, Joyce did mission work in Mexico and also had the opportunity to travel throughout Europe with a church group. One of her accomplishments was to be on the Lutheran Hour Float in the Rose Parade in California. Joyce was a teacher all of her life and lived in Eden Valley the last few years. She was affiliated with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. Joyce enjoyed reading, puzzle books, shopping, and talking with people. She was a sweet, intelligent, stubborn, and unique woman who had a strong faith and was a fighter. Most importantly, she loved her family and was proud of her nieces and nephews.

Joyce is survived by her father, Willis of Eden Valley; sister, Sheree (Randy) Femrite of Eden Valley; niece, Christine (Jessee) Kuhns; sister-in-law, Darla Blomker; nephews, Edward Blomker, Heath (April) Blomker, Ryan (Nicole) Johnson, Sam (Kara) Femrite, and Billy Femrite; and great nieces and nephews, Tiffany Blomker, James Johnson, Sophia Blomker, Zayden Femrite, and Johanna Blomker. She was preceded in death by her mother; and brother, Art Blomker.