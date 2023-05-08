Joyce Ann Stock, 84, St. Joseph

December 11, 1938 - May 7, 2023

Joyce Ann (Schwinghammer) Stock, was born December 11, 1938, at St. Cloud, Minn., and went to heaven May 7, 2023, surrounded by family in her residence at Woodcrest in St. Joseph, Minn. Joyce grew up the oldest of nine children on the family farm in St. Cloud, where her passion for sewing and reading began, and her Catholic values and work ethic were instilled by her loving parents, Gil and Elvera (Potthoff) Schwinghammer. Joyce attended grade school at St. Mary’s Cathedral and she graduated with honors from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. She married Richard “Dick” Stock on January 11, 1958 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage last January. They raised their six children at their home on Ash Street in St. Joseph where Joyce and Dick resided for nearly 60 years from 1964 until 2022. Joyce spent her professional career working as retail manager with Julie Ann Fabrics in St. Cloud, and as a divisional retail manager at Herberger’s Department Store in Downtown St. Cloud. She also worked as the coordinator of the Women’s Guild for Catholic Charities for the Diocese of St. Cloud.

After retirement, Joyce and Dick enjoyed wintering at their place in Bowling Green, Fla., for over 20 years. Joyce volunteered with the St. Joseph Parish and Catholic Charities. She was an excellent seamstress and did much volunteer sewing for children in Haiti. Joyce instilled the importance of faith, the value of education, and the love of family to her six children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Joyce especially loved following her grandchildren in their activities and sporting events.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Dick; children, Ginny (Dale Anderson), Ann Marie (David Campagna), Nancy, Tom (Lori), Rick (Inge) and Greg (Kaori), grandchildren, Brianna, Erik, Jacob, Joseph, Leta, and Eli, and two great grandchildren, Tate and Banks. She is also survived by her sister Janice Stock (Chuck), brothers Mike, and Don (Phyllis) and sisters-in-law Mary and Judy.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Rosie Jarnot (Clarence); brothers Doug, John, Joe, and Fred.

Joyce would like to thank her hospice angels for their wonderful care.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15 and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, both at Heritage Hall in the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Her Memorial Mass will be held on 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, followed by a luncheon.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the St. Joseph Parish and Catholic Charities.