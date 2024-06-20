Joyce A. Sufka, 68, Sartell

January 30, 1956 - June 19, 2024

A celebration of life will be held between 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 for Joyce A. Sufka age 68 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Joyce was born on January 30, 1956 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Delroy and Winnie (Kraemer) Perske. She grew up in South East St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School in 1974. Joyce was united in marriage to Joseph Sufka on June 11, 1983 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Two sons were born to this union. They lived most of their married life in rural Clearwater, MN.

Joyce worked as a secretary in the St. Cloud area. She enjoyed spending time with her two sons and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph on June 1, 2014, her son Lucas on February 5, 2023, and one infant brother Daniel.

She is survived by; one son Joseph of Sartell, MN; five brothers and sisters, Dale (Gean) Perske, Connie (Joe) Nied, Diane (Gil) Silvers, Mary Schulte, and Lyle Perske; and Many nieces, nephews and cousins.