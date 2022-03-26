Joyce A. Benoit, 78, St. Cloud

February 11, 1944 - March 24, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Joyce Ann Benoit, age 78, who died peacefully on Thursday at her home surrounded by her family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Joyce was born February 11, 1944 in St. Cloud to Anton & Theresa (Ballman) Hoeschen. She married Arthur Benoit on October 27, 1962 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Joyce lived in St. Cloud since her marriage and moved to Sauk Rapids in 2005. She enjoyed traveling, watching sports, especially the TWINS, 500 card groups, coffee group, birthday club and spending time with her family. She was a kind, grace-filled, dignified, witty woman who made an impact on everyone she met.

Survivors include her children, Greg (Tracie) of Sauk Rapids, Gary (Rebecca Roepke) of Sauk Rapids, Lori (Pete) Langergren of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Jenny, Jessie, Josh, Jacob (Chelsey), Alli and Zach; great granddaughter, Aubrey; sisters and brother, Rita Heinen of Sartell, Janet Lepinski of St. Cloud, Mary (Jerry) Mayers of Freeport, Mark (Mary Kay) Hoeschen of St. Joseph and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur on February 23, 2016; brother, Melvin.

A special thank you to Mary Kay Hoeschen and CentraCare Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Joyce during her illness.