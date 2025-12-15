December 10, 1933 – December 12, 2025

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Josephine (Josie) Kampa, age 92 of Foley passed away December 12, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 20, 2025 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 at the church preceding the mass. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Josephine Florence Kampa was born December 10, 1933 in Marshall, Minnesota to Henry and Claire (Gerard) Regnier. She lived in several central Minnesota towns before moving to Foley. Josie graduated from Foley High School, class of 1952 and married Lloyd Kampa on May 28,1953 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. The couple lived and raised their family in the Duelm area. After her children graduated from high school she went to work at the Foley Locker and worked there for 20 years until her retirement. After retiring, Josie and Lloyd wintered in Apache Junction, Arizona for the next 10 years and enjoyed many trips traveling with their RV. She was a very good cook and enjoyed spending time with her family. Josie was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers for many years.

She is survived by her children: Linda (Fred) Novak, Gilman; Tom (Cherie), St. Cloud; Tim (Shirley), Blackduck; Kent (Lorie Pilantz), St. Cloud and Gary of St. Cloud, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren as well as sisters; Eleanor Winkelman, St. Augusta and Yvonne Regnier, of Bismarck, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lloyd, daughter-in-law, Cindy Kampa and brothers and sister, Dennis, Horace, Mildred Bemis and Bernard.