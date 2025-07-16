November 10, 1937 – July 12, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Joseph W. Pogatchnik, Sr., age 87, of St. Wendel, who passed away on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery in St. Wendel.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel.

Joe was born on November 10, 1937, to Victor and Inez (Barry) Pogatchnik in St. Anthony, Minnesota. He grew up in St. Anthony and graduated from Albany High School in 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country as a Radar Operator from 1956 until 1958. He was united in marriage to Eileen Riesner on November 28, 1959, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis. He was a resident of Waconia for 25 years, eventually moving to St. Wendel in 1987. Joe was self employed as a welder for most of his life and took immense pride in his work. When he wasn’t thinking of how to fix things, Joe spent his time golfing. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eileen; children, Pamela Himsl, Melanie Pogatchnik, Joseph, Jr. (Beth), Cindy (Chris) Ritzer; eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; siblings, LaVerne Marolt, Ardell (Alex) Nadesan, Patricia (Jerry) Welters, and Jean (Jim) Ramacher; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jesse Himsl; son-in-law, Steve Himsl; siblings, Marie (George) Winter, June (Philip) Ney, Corrine (Harry) Zimmermann, Victor, Jr. (Mary), and John; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Marolt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.