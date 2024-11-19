Joseph Mertes, 86, St. Joseph

September 13, 1938 - November 14, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie for Joseph A. Mertes, age 86, of St. Joseph. Joe passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Julius Beckermann, OSB will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home.

Joe was born on September 13, 1938 in St. Joseph to the late Herbert and Theresa (Bonavero) Mertes. He proudly served in the US Army . He married Doris Theisen and they were blessed with a son, Mario. Joe met Carol Hanel on a trip to Germany, and they married on March 23, 1987. They farmed near St. Joseph and Joe also worked at the Cold Spring Granite Sheds for over 30 years. He was a member of St. James Parish and the St. Joseph American Legion # 328.

Joe loved farming and collecting Oliver Tractors. He also enjoyed dancing, listening to polka music and KASM and he was proud of his 1959 Ford Galaxy Skyliner Hardtop Convertible. Joe treasured his morning coffee with the guys at the St. Joseph McDonald’s. Above all, Joe treasured time with loved ones.

Joe is survived by his son, Mario Mertes of St. Cloud; stepson, Bill Robertson (Theresa Janssen) of St. Joseph; brothers, Richard (Sherrie) of Wisconsin; Robert (Theresa) of Avon; niece and nephews, Ann, John, Mike, Ryan and Aaron; daughters of his heart, Tracey and Katie; and many friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Carol in 2016; and brother, Alfred.

A special thank you to Joe’s amazing sidekicks, Doug Fuchs and Mike Mertes, for helping keep the tractors rolling and crops growing and flowing.