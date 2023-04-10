Joseph M. Hall, 78, St. Augusta

November 15, 1944 - April 6, 2023

It is with deep heartache and supreme joy that the family of Joseph M. Hall (78) announces his passing into eternal life with Jesus Christ. Joe passed away peacefully on April 6 at the St. Cloud Hospital with his family at his side.

Joe was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on November 15, 1944 to Myron and Valeria (Fridgen) Hall. He was the fourth of eleven children and spent his childhood playing baseball and running around their well-known neighborhood on 9th avenue.

Joe developed a deep conviction towards his faith starting at a young age. He learned to never take a minute in life for granted from watching and admiring his parents. Their lust for life during those foundational years attributed to Joe’s huge heart and genuine work ethic.

He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1963, while working at the Eastman Theatre. At 20 years old, he was drafted into the US Army, driving his 1955 Desoto Convertible to basic training in Georgia. From there, he stationed down in Fort Hood, Texas where he was a part of B1 Blue Devils 2nd Platoon. Eventually, Joe found himself making his way to New York City Harbor to catch “The Rose” heading to Germany. There, Joe worked within communications on the nuclear unit where he remained serving after which he was honorably discharged.

He met the love of his life and soulmate, Judy Schwartz in 1973 at Indian Days in Sauk Rapids. They got engaged four months later and were married on May 4th, 1974 at St. Peter’s Church. They were about to celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary.

Joe and Judy lived a life full of adventures and laughs. They frequently would relive memories and share how blessed their lives have been, most importantly because of their amazing family and friends, whom they adored more than anything.

Joe and Judy settled in St. Augusta, MN. Joe owned and operated Hall’s Optical since 1976. Joe had an incredible ability to connect with people. He learned the importance of making his customers feel special, the impact of a smile, and always doing what you say.

He was actively involved in the Saint Cloud Community through The Lion’s Club, The Eagle’s Club, The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department, he served as President of St. Mary’s Church Parish Council and President of the Saint Cloud Catholic Credit Union. He was an active member of The St. Augusta Blizzard Busters and Wapicada Golf Club!

In 1978, Joe and Judy welcomed their first daughter Kimberly into the world. Thirteen months later in 1979, Krista arrived. Their forever baby, Katherine was born and died in 1987 and in 1990, they welcomed Kayla.

Joe’s family was his biggest pride. They could be found every Sunday morning in church at St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta. Joe also attended Mass daily at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Joe adored his grandchildren Leah, Halle, Lucas, Ellah, Logan, Lilianna, Lincoln, and Lillian. Regardless of the season, Joe found a way to spend as much time with them as possible. Whether it was snowmobiling, golfing, biking, or teaching them how to swim, play cribbage, and endless yard games. He loved sitting around the fire in his back yard after a warm summer day and sharing all of his favorite stories. Most importantly, he loved capping the day with an amazing meal with everyone sitting around his table.

He was remarkably optimistic and lived his life intentionally knowing that life is not about having what you want but being grateful for the blessings that you have. He was always there to help everyone and anyone – and always with that contagious smile and friendly banter. The mood was always lifted when Joe entered the room. He was an irreplaceable man who overflowed with inspiration and was a role model for so many.

The family would like to thank all of Joe’s incredible doctors and care teams at the VA Medical Center – St. Cloud and The St. Cloud Hospital/Centracare. They also would like to specifically thank the Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids and everyone who prayed for him.

Joe is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Kimberly (Dustin) Vaverek, Krista (Brian) Gerten, and Kayla (Field) Hall. Grandchildren, Leah, Halle, Lucas, Ellah, Logan, Lilliana, Lincoln and Lillian. Brothers and sisters David, Mary Zosel, Sister-in-Law Char, Tim (Sharon), Mark (Brenda), John (Roxie), Bill (Deb), Liz (Chester) Rorvig, Joan (Mike) Loesch, and Peter, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Katherine, brother Jim Hall, sister-in-law Carol Hall, brother-in-law Harold Zosel, and nephew Dean Hall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, both in the gathering space at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. A celebration of Joe’s life will continue after Mass on Saturday at Wapicada Golf Course.

Entombment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors at 12 noon on Friday, May 19, 2023.