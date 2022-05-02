Joseph “Joe” Theis, 66, Richmond

January 9, 1956 - April 30, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Joseph “Joe” Theis, age 66, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website, www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service in Sts. Peter & Paul Gathering Space.

Joe was born in St. Cloud, MN to Gerald and Collette (Knese) Theis. He married Wendy Weis on September 5, 1981, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Joe worked for Cold Spring Granite for over 30 years. He was a proud husband, father and raised his sons with good values. Joe enjoyed gardening, fishing, making maple syrup and hunting for mushrooms.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wendy; sons, Jacob (Shauna), Adam (significant other, Kali), Jonathon (Megan); siblings, Anthony, Lawrence, James (Donna), Michael (Carol), Leonard (Helen), Mark, Mary (Jeff) Spoden, Carol (Duane) Hiltner, Joan (Gary) Strangler, John (Sandra); sister-in-law, Renee This; grandchildren, Joey, Micaella, and Finnley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Deacon Jerry; and grandson, Arthur.