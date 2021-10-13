Joseph “Joe” Kenneth Benson, 78, Sauk Rapids

August 1, 1943 - October 9, 2021

Joseph “Joe” Benson, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Joe touched, are invited to the Miller Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud, from 5pm to 7pm, on Thursday, October 21st, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course just chat. There will be a second gathering on Friday, October 22nd, from 4pm to 7pm at the Serviceman’s Club in Blooming Prairie Minnesota. Burial will be private.

Joseph Kenneth Benson was born August 1, 1943, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Myers) Benson, in Blooming Prairie Minnesota. After completing his schooling at the University of Minnesota, Joe married Virginia “Ginny” Cook, on July 6, 1963, in Austin, MN. Following the wedding, Joe entered into the United States Army, serving proudly during the Vietnam conflict. After being discharged, Joe and Ginny moved to St. Cloud, where they raised their two children. Joe worked as an accountant in St. Cloud for many years.

Joe and Ginny thoroughly enjoyed camping and travelling throughout the United States, experiencing every state throughout the years. Joe also looked forward to the times spent with his grandchildren.

Joe is survived by his wife, Ginny; his son Brent (Tambra); Grandchildren, Thomas Knochenmus, Alyssa Knochenmus, Christopher Benson, Austin Benson, Wesley Benson, and Eli Benson; his siblings Kay Noble, Patricia Blake, Donald Benson, Sandra Walker, and Barbara Humburg. He also leaves behind many friends.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Renee Knochenmus.