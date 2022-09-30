Joseph A Schmitt, 87, St. Martin

March 19, 1935 - September 29, 2022

Joseph A Schmitt, 87, of St. Martin passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in parish cemetery after services. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the St. Martin Parish Hall. Rosary to be prayed by St. Joseph Society at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Joseph was born March 19, 1935, in St. Martin to Peter and Mary (Klehr) Schmitt. He served in U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957 in Korea and in the states. He was united in marriage to Delores Bruemmer on February 15, 1958. He was a dairy farmer all his life with passion for trying new things and reading farm magazines to make things easier. He was a member of St. Martin parish where he was an usher for many years. Joseph enjoyed watching sports and enjoyed cards. His biggest passion was playing the card game of Skat where he traveled the world to play in tournaments in which he often won. He enjoyed telling his grandkids stories of his time in the army and growing up in St. Martin.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Delores Schmitt; children, Jeffrey Schmitt, Charlene (Brian) Wenning, Lori Schmitt, Peter (Jodi) Schmitt, Mark Schmitt, Robert (Julie) Schmitt, Lisa (John) Kujava, Randy (Milissa) Schmitt, Michael (Traci) Schmitt; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Father Silverius Schmitt; sisters-in-law, Ann Schmitt, and Kathleen Schmitt.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents: mother and father-in-law, his brothers and sisters, Father Urban Schmitt, Mildred (William) Dingman, Sister Claire Schmitt, Bernice Schmitt, Sister Miriam Schmitt, Arnelda (Richard) Winczewski, Melvin Schmitt, Louise Huering, Elly (Donald) Otremba, and Wilfred Schmitt.