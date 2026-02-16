September 17, 1962 - February 11, 2026

Grave side services will be 1:45PM on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in St. Cloud for Jonathan Schulte, 63 of Minneapolis and formerly of St. Cloud who died Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Benedictine Health Care of Minneapolis.

Jonathan was born September 17, 1962 to Lambert & Lee Ann (Luckemeyer) Schulte. He worked as a metal fabricator until he retired due to health reasons.

He is survived by his sisters, Vicki Wenner of St. Cloud; Sherri Branom of New Richland, WI.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Thomas Wenner.