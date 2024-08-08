Jonathan E. Schaumann, 86, Paynesville

March 25, 1938 - August 7, 2024

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024 at Crystal Hills Assembly of God in Paynesville for Jonathan E. Schaumann, age 86, of Paynesville. Jonathan passed away peacefully August 7, 2024 at the CentraCare Paynesville Hospital with family at his side. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church. Private burial will take place in the Zion Cemetery near Paynesville.

Jonathan was born March 25, 1938 in Paynesville to Edwin Sr. and Virginia (Gruetzmacher) Schaumann. After graduating from Paynesville High School, he was united in marriage to Glenice Olson on September 12, 1959 at Nordland Lutheran Church in Paynesville. They were married for 62 years and made their home on Rice Lake. He worked as a truck driver most of his career which included for International Transport, ATS and Cenex. He was a longtime member of Crystal Hills Assembly of God and Supervisor for Eden Lake Township for many years. Jonathan enjoyed spearing, hunting, mowing lawn, spending time with people in conversation and his 3 o’clock coffee time.

Jonathan is survived by his children Malissa (Tom) Johnson, Jonny (Gretchen), Pat (Cynthia), Jennifer (Glen) Athmann and Vicki (Doug) Hawkinson, 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, sisters Marian (Gene) Tezel and Judy Yukon and brother Roger Schaumann as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Glenice (2022), brother Ed Jr and sister Jackie Deming.

Special thank you to staff at Paynesville Hospital and CentraCare Hospice for their love and compassion.