Jolly Trolley Food Drive Brings in Record Food, Cash Donations

ST. CLOUD -- The Jolly Trolley food drive brought in record breaking totals this year.

During the week long event, volunteers collected over 2,500 pounds of food and raised over $3,100. That breaks last years totals of over 2,000 pounds of food and over $2,600 collected.

A last-minute donation from North Central Bus Sales and increased donations from Royal Tire helped push the total cash donations to record breaking numbers.

All-time the Jolly Trolley food drive has collected nearly 23,000 pounds of food and raised over $15,000.