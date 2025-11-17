June 16, 1941 – November 13, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for John A. “Johnny” Schwartz, age 84, of St. Cloud. Johnny passed away peacefully on November 13 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Johnny was born June 16, 1941, in Pearl Lake, MN to John and Theresa (Neis) Schwartz. He married Carol Ann “Chic” Meyer on July 24, 1962. He worked for Barbarossa and Sons and retired from MBI Construction in 1992. He was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Parish in St. Cloud where he served as usher. In his retired years he enjoyed small engine repair. He also enjoyed bowling, camping and the outdoors.

Johnny is survived by his daughter Wanda (Barry) Zenner of St. Cloud, son Todd (Rachel) Schwartz of Holdingford, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and brother Jimmy Schwartz.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Carol, son Kurt, and 8 siblings.