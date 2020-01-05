Johnnies Win 10th Straight

The no. 11 St. John's University basketball team took down Augsburg University on Saturday to extend their win streak to 10 games.

The Johnnies took a commanding lead in the opening half of the game. They outscored Augsburg by a whopping 46-27. Both teams added 36 points to their totals in the second half, and SJU came away with the 82-63 win.

Oakley Baker led the team with 21 points. Lucas Walford scored 15, Zach Hanson finished with 14, and Jubie Alade added 13.

The Johnnies improve to 10-1 and 6-0 MIAC. They will travel to Northfield on Monday to face St. Olaf. That game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.